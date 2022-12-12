Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
