Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.