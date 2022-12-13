Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
