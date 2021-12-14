 Skip to main content
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

