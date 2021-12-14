Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorro…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. How lik…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The ar…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 5…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. …