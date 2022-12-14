 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

