Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
