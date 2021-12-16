This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The ar…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 5…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Frederick…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. …
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. …