This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM EST until SUN 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
