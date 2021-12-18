This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
