Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

