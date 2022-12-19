 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

