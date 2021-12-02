 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert