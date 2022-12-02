 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

