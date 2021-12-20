 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

