This evening in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
