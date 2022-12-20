 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

