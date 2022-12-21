 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

