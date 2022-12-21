This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
