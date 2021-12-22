This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
