This evening in Fredericksburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 6:00 AM EST until SAT 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
