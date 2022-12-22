Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 6:00 AM EST until SAT 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.