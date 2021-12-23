This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.