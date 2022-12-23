This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heavy Freezing Spray Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
