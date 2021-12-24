 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Weather

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert