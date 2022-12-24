Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.