 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert