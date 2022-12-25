Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.