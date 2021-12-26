This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees.…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds…