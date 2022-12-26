For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
