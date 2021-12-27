 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

