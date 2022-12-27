For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
