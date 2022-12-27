 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

