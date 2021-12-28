 Skip to main content
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

