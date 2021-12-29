 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

