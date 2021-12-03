This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 d…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. …
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and varia…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the F…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.