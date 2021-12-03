 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

