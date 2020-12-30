This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
