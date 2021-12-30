This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees.…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Scattered…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Frede…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures w…