 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert