Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.