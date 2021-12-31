 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

