Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.

