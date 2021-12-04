 Skip to main content
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

