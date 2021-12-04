This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 d…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the F…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…