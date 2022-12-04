Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.