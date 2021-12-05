 Skip to main content
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

