Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south.