Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's forecast in Snow Search

