 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert