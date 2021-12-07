Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
