Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
