Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.