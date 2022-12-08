Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. Th…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 48F.…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. S…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…