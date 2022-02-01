 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

