This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
