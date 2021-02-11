 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Local Weather

