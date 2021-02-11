This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. It sh…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expec…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's l…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulati…