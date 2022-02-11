This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksbu…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 5…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It lo…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.