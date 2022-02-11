Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.