Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

