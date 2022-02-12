Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
