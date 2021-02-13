This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with light rain and freezing rain in the evening. Some icing possible. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
